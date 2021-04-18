Advertisement

Georgia Peanut Commission holds ‘Peanut Palooza’ in Tifton

By Avery Jacobs
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, the Georgia Peanut Commission hosted “Peanut Palooza” to showcase Georgia’s diverse agriculture.

The event featured a state-of-the-art agricultural learning experience for third through fifth-grade students and the general public.

Project coordinator Hannah Jones said promoting the peanut has always been their number one goal.

“We started this event for the community as a way to promote the peanut and show how nutritious and wonderful the peanuts are. Peanuts and peanut butter are a great source of protein, healthy fat, as well as fiber. We have some sandwiches, boiled peanuts, peanut-flavored cupcakes, and all sorts of treats it here for people to try.”

The event also included opportunities for guests to plant their own peanut plant.

