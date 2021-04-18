Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis critical of FDA’s pausing of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Food and Drug Administration pausing usage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it’s drawing the ire of the Governor.

At a press conference in Polk Co. Friday, Gov. Ron Desantis criticized the messaging from federal agencies about stopping use of the vaccine over its possible link to blood clots. he said it’s already having a negative impact on vaccination.

“How they handled the J-an-J, I think was a huge mistake,” DeSantis said. I don’t know the information they have, but if you’re going to do that, you could have done that in a way that wasn’t going to cause people to lose a lot of confidence. If you look at how people view J-and-J now, the positive view plunged as a result.

He added that within the next few weeks, he expects the state will be experiencing a surplus of vaccines.

