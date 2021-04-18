Gov. DeSantis critical of FDA’s pausing of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Food and Drug Administration pausing usage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it’s drawing the ire of the Governor.

At a press conference in Polk Co. Friday, Gov. Ron Desantis criticized the messaging from federal agencies about stopping use of the vaccine over its possible link to blood clots. he said it’s already having a negative impact on vaccination.

Related story: Coronavirus outbreak at Alachua County Jail puts some inmates under quarantine

“How they handled the J-an-J, I think was a huge mistake,” DeSantis said. I don’t know the information they have, but if you’re going to do that, you could have done that in a way that wasn’t going to cause people to lose a lot of confidence. If you look at how people view J-and-J now, the positive view plunged as a result.

He added that within the next few weeks, he expects the state will be experiencing a surplus of vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.