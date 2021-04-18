Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday April 18th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Showers are still moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia. These showers will gradually clear overnight tonight. It’s a good evening to stay inside.

Showers should end by late tonight, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated lingering showers are possible in the southeastern Big Bend Monday morning. The clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, leaving behind a partly to mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will be warmer than today, rising into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday, there is a chance for scattered showers with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s. Wednesday will also be partly cloudy and in the upper 70s. A dry cold front will move through the eastern United States on Wednesday. This will cool temperatures into the low to mid-70s on Thursday. Dry air will be behind the front. This means Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny.

