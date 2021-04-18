‘My dad is music’: Gadsden County man honors life of father with marching band parade

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds gathered for a celebration of life for Randolph Bush, Sr. to say their last goodbyes Saturday.

“First of all my dad is music. I mean, I’ve watched him since I was one-year-old,” said Randy Bush, Jr.

His son, Randy, Jr. thought the best way to celebrate him is by getting his family, peers and former students together for a marching band parade at Shanks Middle School with Bush, Jr. leading the pack.

“I was born to do this for him today,” Randy, Jr. said. “He passed the baton on to me, the kids and everybody in the county. I mean he’s just done so much.”

Hundreds gathering for the celebration to say their last goodbyes... the sentiment striking a cord with the family...

“it is the paying for one, that all these people will come together and celebrate with my dad. I mean, everybody was here and it was raining, but they still came out and look, the sun just came out of nowhere.”

While there is still grief, Randy, Jr. said he joy it brings him to know his father touched so many hearts is enough for him.

The family said they plan to start scholarships and funds for youth looking to play music.

Bush, Sr, is survived by his three children, brother and two nephews.

