Plane lands on the water on Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN Newsource) - Check out this video of a plane making an emergency landing.

The World War II era plane had a mechanical issue during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida Saturday. As you can see, the plane landed in the water right in front of a crowd of beachgoers.

Event organizers say rescue personnel were immediately on scene, and the pilot is okay.

FAA officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft. The FAA also said it will investigate along with the national transportation safety board.

