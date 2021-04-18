Advertisement

Saturday evening crash in Suwannee County leaves 1 man dead

One man is dead following a Saturday evening vehicle crash in Suwanee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) - One man is dead following a Saturday evening vehicle crash in Suwanee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 49-year-old man from McAlpin, was traveling south on 129th Road when he crossed the centerline and traveled onto the east shoulder, investigators determined.

The vehicle then traveled back across the roadway and onto the west shoulder where it overturned and came to final rest on its side against a tree.

Further details surrounding the crash are still under investigation, according to FHP.

