Shooting outside nightclub takes a life in Lowndes County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that took a life in Lowndes County, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

According to Sheriff Paulk, the shooting happened at Peaches on the 4100 Block of Bemiss Road between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Paulk said the investigation revealed an argument spilled into a nearby parking lot. That’s when a shot rang out, reportedly killing a man in his 30s.

The Sheriff said a warrant was signed Saturday night for the suspect’s arrest. LCSO isn’t naming the suspect at this time.

