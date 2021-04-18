Advertisement

Shooting outside nightclub takes a life in Lowndes County

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that took a life in Lowndes County, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

According to Sheriff Paulk, the shooting happened at Peaches on the 4100 Block of Bemiss Road between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Paulk said the investigation revealed an argument spilled into a nearby parking lot. That’s when a shot rang out, reportedly killing a man in his 30s.

The Sheriff said a warrant was signed Saturday night for the suspect’s arrest. LCSO isn’t naming the suspect at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD, a search warrant was conducted in the 2200 block of West Pensacola Street as...
TPD makes drug bust, finds cocaine, methamphetamine, Psilocybin mushrooms
TPD cars outside of a Tallahassee night club investigating a shooting that sent one to the...
Nightclub shooting prompts FAMU alert
Saturday afternoon, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man assaulted an FCSO deputy...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who assaulted deputy
Leon County Booking Report: April 17, 2021
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

Latest News

TPD cars outside of a Tallahassee night club investigating a shooting that sent one to the...
Nightclub shooting prompts FAMU alert
Saturday afternoon, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man assaulted an FCSO deputy...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who assaulted deputy
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents of ATV and UTV laws following a...
JCSO reminding residents of ATV, UTV laws after receiving string of complaints about use
A Georgia-grown singer continues to rise through Hollywood on the hit ABC show “American Idol.”
Douglas native advances on American Idol