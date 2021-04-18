Zach Settembre resigns from TCC, accepts D-I assistant job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College Head Basketball Coach Zach Settembre has resigned his position and has accepted a job at Coastal Carolina University as an assistant coach according to a release from TCC.

Settembre has served as the Head Coach of the Eagles for the last two seasons, compiling a 46-10 record and winning back-to-back Panhandle Conference titles, TCC’s first since 2001. The team earned an at-large bid into the NJCAA Tournament in 2019-20 before the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and was unable to compete in the 2020-21 postseason following a controversial NJCAA ruling following an altercation at Pensacola State College.

“Since March of 2018, I have called Tallahassee Community College and the City of Tallahassee my home,” Said Settembre in a statement released on Twitter. “I have made lasting relationships that will endure for life, and I am beyond proud of our accomplishments during my three seasons at TCC, including the last two as head coach.”

“I appreciate the time, effort and energy Zach gave, not only to Tallahassee Community College but to his assistant coaches and the young men who represent our athletics program, and I wish him the very best as he begins a new opportunity at Coastal Carolina,” remarked TCC Athletic Director Rob Chaney in a statement. “The team has much to be proud of over the last two seasons - 46 wins, two Panhandle Conference Championships, an invitation to the NJCAA Tournament and, most importantly, the student-athletes are earning the opportunity to continue their academic and athletic careers at the four year level”

TCC will launch a national search for Settmebre’s successor.

