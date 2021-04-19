Cleaning up the Capital City: Volunteers participate in Tally Trash Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earth Day is coming up on Thursday, and to help celebrate that, Sustainable Tallahassee is hosting the Tally Trash Challenge. Sunday, volunteers helped keep some Tallahassee parks beautiful by picking up trash.

Each bag was filled up to protect Tallahassee’s treasure.

“I just wanted to come out here and clean up our parks,” said Rebecca Trinidad, one volunteer. “I am a “local yokel,” so I’m one hundred percent in support of beautifying Tallahassee and all of its parks.”

Sunday, volunteers helped pick up trash at San Luis Mission Park. This clean up was just one piece of the Tally Trash Challenge, a month-long event hosted by Sustainable Tallahassee.

“Our goal is to have people go out, anytime anywhere, do a mini clean up, grab a bag of trash from the side of the road, your favorite neighborhood, your favorite park,” explained Kristen Summers of Sustainable Tallahassee.

The idea is to fill a bag and post a picture on social media with the hashtag Tally Trash Challenge.

The organization will then be giving out $500 worth of prizes through things like gift cards from local businesses.

“Still, what we need is a lot of people on the sides of the roads, picking up trash in places that are less fun than parks,” Summer added.

Earth Day is right around the corner, but for these volunteers, protecting the place we call home is important all year long

“I do like walking through many of them, and there’s just so much trash around, and keeping them clean so that our next generations can enjoy them is really important,” said another volunteer, Daniel Miranda.

Downtown Tallahassee will be hosting another clean up next weekend, which is also when Sustainable Tallahassee will be picking prize winners for the trash challenge.

