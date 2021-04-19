Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The World War II era plane had a mechanical issue during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida...
Plane lands on the water on Cocoa Beach
TPD cars outside of a Tallahassee night club investigating a shooting that sent one to the...
Nightclub shooting prompts FAMU alert
Leon County Booking Report: April 18, 2021
A video circulating social media has gained over 700 views after a student wore a confederate...
Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape
Shooting outside nightclub takes a life in Lowndes County

Latest News

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 found after manhunt
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Human remains found in Thomas County
Human remains found in Thomas County
Mask litter and other PPE trash poses an environmental risk