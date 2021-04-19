FAMU issues alert for off-campus shooting on Pinellas Street
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has issued an alert for a shooting off-campus in the 1300 block of Pinellas Street.
According to the Tallahassee Police online crime map, authorities are headed to that location for a “weapons/firearms shots fired (heard only) with gun” active incident.
FAMU’s alert says the suspect is a “black male, 140 pounds, black tanktop, white short, low hair cut.”
No further information is known at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.