FAMU issues alert for off-campus shooting on Pinellas Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has issued an alert for a shooting off-campus in the 1300 block of Pinellas Street.

According to the Tallahassee Police online crime map, authorities are headed to that location for a “weapons/firearms shots fired (heard only) with gun” active incident.

FAMU’s alert says the suspect is a “black male, 140 pounds, black tanktop, white short, low hair cut.”

No further information is known at this time.

This is a developing story.

