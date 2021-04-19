Fighting the stigma: We Are All We Need sponsoring mental health screenings for local youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We Are All We Need, Inc. is a community advocate group looking to help improve the lives of youth in Tallahassee, specifically black and brown minorities.

Going into Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the program is sponsoring mental health screenings, care and treatment for youth ages 13-23 in the Promise Zone zip codes, free of charge.

Founder Kevin Warren said he wants to normalize addressing mental health and believes the neglect is at an all-time high.

“We are at a pandemic sized gap when it comes to black and brown minorities actually receiving and getting mental health treatment if they need, so our goal here is to actually provide the middle health resources that they need so we will be funding it,” explained Warren.

Warren said he hopes to connect these young people with counseling from professionals who look like them and have worked through similar experiences to help them feel more comfortable getting treatment

