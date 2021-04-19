Advertisement

FSU soccer garners top overall seed in NCAA women’s soccer tournament

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State soccer team has garnered the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open their tournament run in the second round against either Elon or Milwaukee.

FSU is one of five ACC teams in this year’s tournament field.

The Seminoles, who completed their season in the fall, went 11-0-0 in a conference-only slate, shutting out their opponent seven times on the year.

FSU outlasted then-#1 UNC, 3-2, in the ACC Championship Game on November 15.

Elon went 6-3 this season and won their first-ever Colonial Athletic Association title. Milwaukee went 8-1-1 on the year and outlasted Northern Kentucky in penalty kicks to claim the Horizon League crown.

This year’s tournament will be held entirely in Cary, N.C. and will feature a field of 48 teams.

