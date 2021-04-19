Moultrie Police Department asking public for help identifying men involved in ‘large theft of items’ at Lowe’s

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Moultrie Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men involved in a large theft of items at Lowe’s at 602 Veterans Parkway North.

The vehicle the suspects used is a blue and gold/silver Ford F-150 with dark wheels and tinted taillights, according to MPD. The theft happened on April 15.

MPD is asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the Moultrie Crime Tip Line at (229) 890-5449.

