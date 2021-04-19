Advertisement

Moultrie Police Department asking public for help identifying men involved in ‘large theft of items’ at Lowe’s

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Moultrie Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men involved in a large theft of items at Lowe’s at 602 Veterans Parkway North.

The vehicle the suspects used is a blue and gold/silver Ford F-150 with dark wheels and tinted taillights, according to MPD. The theft happened on April 15.

The vehicle the suspects used is a blue and gold/silver Ford F-150 with dark wheels and tinted...
The vehicle the suspects used is a blue and gold/silver Ford F-150 with dark wheels and tinted taillights, according to MPD.(Moultrie Police Department)

MPD is asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the Moultrie Crime Tip Line at (229) 890-5449.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The World War II era plane had a mechanical issue during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida...
Plane lands on the water on Cocoa Beach
TPD cars outside of a Tallahassee night club investigating a shooting that sent one to the...
Nightclub shooting prompts FAMU alert
Leon County Booking Report: April 18, 2021
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape
Shooting outside nightclub takes a life in Lowndes County
A video circulating social media has gained over 700 views after a student wore a confederate...
Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire at Paddock Club...
TPD responds to reports of gunfire at apartments, finds residences, cars with bullet holes early Sunday
Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed CS/HB 1 - Combating Public Disorder, which gives harsher...
‘Straight from the Communist regime playbook’: Commissioner Nikki Fried responds to signing of HB 1
Fighting the stigma: We Are All We Need sponsoring mental health screenings for local youth
Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial CS/HB 1, or Combating Public...
Gov. DeSantis signs HB 1 ‘anti riot’ bill