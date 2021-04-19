Advertisement

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Chicago police say Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

