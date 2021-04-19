Seminoles’ spring tune-up for tournament included matchups against professional sides

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, the Florida State soccer team was named the number one overall seed in this year’s NCAA women’s soccer tournament, a bubbled event in Cary, N.C. featuring 48 teams.

FSU garnered the top ranking without playing matches that counted this spring, but that’s not to say Mark Krikorian and company haven’t been busy.

The Seminoles’ spring slate has been filled with exhibitions and friendlies against teams at the college level, like the Florida Gators, and four games against teams from the professional NWSL.

Krikorian said Monday following the tournament’s selection that the experience is valuable for the many in his squad who want to turn pro.

”It’s not every day you get to be on the field with Alex Morgan and Marta and Ashlyn Harris and those players having two opportunities to compete with the Orlando Pride and two times playing against the expansion team out of Louisville, it seemed like it made sense for us and obviously fantastic competition,” Krikorian said.

FSU went 11-0-0 in their fall campaign, against an all-ACC schedule, defeating then-#1 North Carolina, 3-2, in the ACC Tournament title game.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.