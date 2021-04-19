Advertisement

‘Straight from the Communist regime playbook’: Commissioner Nikki Fried responds to signing of HB 1

Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed CS/HB 1 - Combating Public Disorder, which gives harsher penalties to those who riot, loot or destroy monuments in the state of Florida.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed CS/HB 1 - Combating Public Disorder, which gives harsher penalties to those who riot, loot or destroy monuments in the state of Florida.

Following the signing of this bill, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a statement in which she criticized the governor and the bill itself.

You can read Com. Fried’s full statement below:

This isn’t a game. This Governor and his Republican allies love to talk about the Constitution, while shredding it with extreme legislation like HB 1. Silencing the speech of those seeking equality is straight from the Communist regime playbook. The criminal aspects of this bill are already illegal. HB 1 protects no one, makes no one safer, and does nothing to make people’s lives better. It’s simply to appease the Governor’s delusion of widespread lawlessness, and it’s frightening to imagine the lengths to which he’ll go to strip away rights and freedoms for political gain. The message from this Governor and his enablers is loud and clear: if you disagree with him, you will be silenced.

