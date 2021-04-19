Advertisement

TPD responds to reports of gunfire at apartments, finds residences, cars with bullet holes early Sunday

The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire at Paddock Club...
The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire at Paddock Club Apartments early Sunday.(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire at Paddock Club Apartments early Sunday.

Several apartments and vehicles were hit by bullets, TPD said. One vehicle was found abandoned with multiple bullet holes in it.

There have been no reported injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The World War II era plane had a mechanical issue during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida...
Plane lands on the water on Cocoa Beach
TPD cars outside of a Tallahassee night club investigating a shooting that sent one to the...
Nightclub shooting prompts FAMU alert
Leon County Booking Report: April 18, 2021
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) logo and crime scene tape
Shooting outside nightclub takes a life in Lowndes County
A video circulating social media has gained over 700 views after a student wore a confederate...
Liberty County High School parents upset after student shows up wearing confederate flag costume

Latest News

Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed CS/HB 1 - Combating Public Disorder, which gives harsher...
‘Straight from the Communist regime playbook’: Commissioner Nikki Fried responds to signing of HB 1
The Moultrie Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men involved in a...
Moultrie Police Department asking public for help identifying men involved in ‘large theft of items’ at Lowe’s
Fighting the stigma: We Are All We Need sponsoring mental health screenings for local youth
Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial CS/HB 1, or Combating Public...
Gov. DeSantis signs HB 1 ‘anti riot’ bill