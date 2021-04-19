TPD responds to reports of gunfire at apartments, finds residences, cars with bullet holes early Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire at Paddock Club Apartments early Sunday.

Several apartments and vehicles were hit by bullets, TPD said. One vehicle was found abandoned with multiple bullet holes in it.

There have been no reported injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.