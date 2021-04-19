Advertisement

Valdosta appeal of sanctions denied by GHSA

Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel
Valdosta football players run out of the tunnel(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia High School Association has denied an appeal from Valdosta High School to lift sanctions on the VHS football program that were announced last week.

In a statement from the school, VHS says the appeal committee met Monday at 9 a.m. for nearly three hours and decided not to lift any of the imposed sanctions.

VHS says Superintendent Todd Cason, principal Dr. Janice Richardson and Valdosta City Schools Athletic Director Reginald Mitchell, along with two assistant principals and parents of the four suspended students from the sanctions were in attendance, but head coach Rush Propst was not.

Among the sanctions levied by the GHSA on the Wildcats is a postseason ban for the 2021 season, a $7,500 fine levied at the school and a one-year suspension for four players: Amari Jones, Jamad Willis, Ty’Li Lewis and Tahj Sanders.

VHS says they are planning to appeal at the next level, the State Executive Committee.

