90-year-old man graduating from TCC this spring

Cara Whaley (left) says attending TCC with her great-grandfather, Kenneth Frisbie, Jr. (right),...
Cara Whaley (left) says attending TCC with her great-grandfather, Kenneth Frisbie, Jr. (right), motivates her as she navigates through the nursing program.(Tallahassee Community College)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 90-year-old man is among the 3,000 Tallahassee Community College students being recognized in the school’s spring 2021 virtual commencement ceremony.

Kenneth Frisbie, Jr. says he knows the “it’s never too late” sentiment all too well.

“When I was young, people used to say I would either be a preacher or a lawyer,” Frisbie says.

TCC says Frisbie began working on his second associate degree in 2011 when he signed up for the Paralegal and Legal Studies program.

“He is a testament of how the slow and steady wins the race,” the press release says.

Frisbie says he was motivated to return to college at church.

“One day I was talking to the kids about how important education was, and my daughter was there [who works at TCC] and she said ‘Dad, you be in my office tomorrow morning’ and on that Monday morning I was registered for classes.”

Frisbie’s daughter isn’t the only one with a TCC connection; his great-granddaughter, Carra Whaley, attends is a student there as well.

Whaley says going to TCC with her great-grandfather is inspirational and helps keep her motivated to complete her associate degree in nursing.

“I tell people all the time if my 90-year-old great grandfather can do it, you can do it, I can do it, anybody can do it,” Whaley says. “It’s really inspirational that he still is continuing his education especially at the age he is but also keeping his mind healthy.”

Frisbie says he doesn’t plan on working in a law office after graduation, but furthering his education allowed him to collect new knowledge.

“I will make use of the information,” Frisbie says. “I learned a lot about the internet.”

TCC’s virtual spring commencement ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30.

