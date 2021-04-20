Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, April 20

By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sunshine stuck around for many Tuesday with some low- to mid-level clouds passing by from the west through the Big Bend and South Georgia. The nice weather will stick around through the rest of the week, but a chance of showers and stronger thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday.

A trough of low pressure aloft in the Midwest was bringing some drier air aloft through the area while a cold front at the surface was over eastern Texas and Arkansas Tuesday evening. The front is forecast to pass with little fanfare Wednesday, but the changes it will bring will be noticeable Thursday and Friday mornings as the temperatures fall below average. The low Wednesday morning will be in the 50s with the high reaching to near 80 inland. The front and a tightening pressure gradient will help bring breezy conditions with winds ranging between 10 to 20 mph. Lows Thursday and Friday mornings will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with the highs both days in the 70s.

As a trough of low pressure aloft digs into the Southwest U.S. Friday, a storm system near the surface is forecast to develop and more eastward. Moisture will begin to return to the area Friday along with more cloud cover. Rain chances will be near 20%.

The aforementioned storm system will push east into the Southeast Saturday, and bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has given the entire viewing area a chance of severe weather with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes being the primary concerns. Details are subject to change, but models are hinting at the rain and storms arriving Saturday afternoon through the late evening. Keep tabs on the forecast during the week, and be sure to be weather aware on Saturday.

There may be a chance of exiting showers Sunday, but the front is forecast to pass just to the south of the Big Bend. Lows will remain in the 60s through Tuesday with near-zero rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

