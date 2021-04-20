FAMU moving in-person graduations to Lawson Center due to weather forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced each of its four in-person graduation ceremonies for the spring 2021 commencement will be held at the Al Lawson Center due to poor forecasted weather this weekend.

“Florida A&M University is proud to recognize our graduates with our first in-person Commencement ceremonies in over a year,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “In anticipation of possible inclement weather, all four of our on-campus ceremonies will be held in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium. We will maintain the limited attendance requirements previously communicated to graduates due to COVID-19 protocols and congratulate them in the safest manner possible on this milestone in their lives.”

Ceremonies were originally scheduled to be held at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The school says the Lawson Center vaccination site will close from 3 p.m. Friday, April 23 and will reopen at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 25.

Additionally, FAMU says the Bragg Memorial Stadium COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Saturday, April 24.

For more information on this weekend’s graduations, including a full list of ceremony times and dates, click here.

