Florida State football adds Memphis, Charleston Southern to 2024 schedule

Detail shot of a white Florida State football jersey. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV Sports)
Detail shot of a white Florida State football jersey. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV Sports)
By Fletcher Keel and Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State football team has announced the addition of Memphis and Charleston Southern to their 2024 schedule, completing their non-conference slate for the season.

The Tigers and Buccanneers joined the previously announced games between the University of Florida and Notre Dame.

FSU’s matchup with Memphis will come on September 14 and will mark the first game between the programs since 1990. The Seminoles will clash with CSU on November 23.

The Noles’ Sept. 14 clash with the Tigers will mark the first time an FSU head coach faces his old team since New Year’s Day 2010, the final game of the 2009 season and the end of Bobby Bowden’s 34-year reign when FSU beat West Virginia in the Gator Bowl, 33-21.

