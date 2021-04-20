Advertisement

Former Grady County jailer arrested by GBI after making inappropriate contact with underage girl

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has announced they have arrested a Grady County jailer following an investigation into inappropriate contact between the jailer and an underage female.

GBI says 20-year-old Seth Matthews has been arrested on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and violation of oath by public official.

Authorities say GBI was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to assist in their investigation. Officials say Matthews made contact with the underage female via a social media site.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Matthews has been fired by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

