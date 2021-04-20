Advertisement

Franklin County deputies arrest 68-year-old on multiple counts of child porn possession

FCSO says 68-year-old Lewis James was taken into custody Tuesday morning at his residence on St. George Island.
FCSO says 68-year-old Lewis James was taken into custody Tuesday morning at his residence on St. George Island.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, have arrested a man on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

FCSO says 68-year-old Lewis James was taken into custody Tuesday morning at his residence on St. George Island.

Deputies say Andrews is also facing additional charges in a separate state.

“We takes these crimes against children very seriously. Consider this a warning if you are engaging in this type of illegal behavior, you will be caught and you will be arrested,” Sheriff AJ Smith said.

