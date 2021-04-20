Advertisement

Gadsden County deputies looking for missing woman

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a woman who has been missing since April 14. Deputies say Deborah Reed Trotter has not been seen or heard from since April 14, and there is a concern for her welfare.

The sheriff’s office says Trotter is a 5 foot 3 inch tall Black woman who weighs about 300 pounds. She wears glasses and has shoulder-length hair, the press release says.

Trotter drives a 2020 silver Chevrolet Silverado, with a possible Florida license plate tag number of NTVY54.

If you have any information on Trotter’s location, reach out to GCSO at 850-627-9233.

