‘It should have been no surprise to anyone’: WCTV Legal Analyst breaks down Chauvin verdict

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s Legal Analyst Joe Bodiford joined Eyewitness News at 6 to further break down Tuesday’s verdict in which former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on three counts in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

“What this jury did was they drew a line in the sand,” Bodiford told Ben Kaplan and Julie Montanaro. “They drew a line in the sand between policing and criminality. They drew a really solid line and sent a message to this country that there’s good policing, there’s well trained policing, there’s legal police tactics and then there’s murder.”

Chauvin on Tuesday was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a Minneapolis jury.

You can see the full conversation with Bodiford in the video player above.

