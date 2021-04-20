Leon County deputies looking for person of interest in armed robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a person of interest in an armed robbery investigation.

LCSO posted a photo of the man to its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the man may go by the nickname “DJ” and he may be seen driving or riding in a bright blue, newer model Nissan Altima.

If you have any information for LCSO, reach out to the detective on the case at 850-879-1225 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous at 850-574-TIPS.

