Local leaders react to Chauvin murder trial verdict

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leaders from the City of Tallahassee, Leon County and the State of Florida are speaking following the guilty verdict rendered Tuesday in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey:

Last year we watched with horror & sadness as George Floyd unjustly lost his life. His death not only sparked a national conversation, but prompted our own city to examine our policies to ensure we are doing our part to keep a tragedy of this magnitude from ever happening again. — Mayor John E. Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) April 20, 2021

US Representative Al Lawson:

“Today, our criminal justice system got it right. Those who abuse their power and commit criminal acts must be held accountable. The whole world watched that tragic 9 minute and 29 second video as the air left George Floyd’s body. He didn’t deserve to die. He was a son, a father, a brother and he reignited a movement. This trial has reopened deep wounds, and now our community must go through a period of healing. The guilty verdict was a victory for his family, for all those who peacefully marched in the streets, and for those who have lost loved ones to senseless violence.

“It has been a very difficult year for many of us across this nation. How many more videos do we have to watch before we see change? We rely on our system to protect us all – and there is no room for racial bias. We need to set a new standard in policing. The Senate must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

State Senator Perry Thurston (D-Ft. Lauderdale):

“Judgement has been rendered, and justice has been served. The death of George Floyd laid bare the disparate treatment at the hands of law enforcement many in the minority community throughout our country have sounded the alarm over, cried over, and protested over for years. With the conviction of Derek Chauvin today, those voices were finally heard.

“It is my hope that those who would offer crackdowns on peaceful protestors instead of examining the reasons for those protests, heed the lessons contained in that judgement of guilt. Police officers are just as human as the rest of us. There are good officers and, unfortunately, a few bad ones among them. Silencing the outcries for justice when an officer goes rogue serves no one, and heightens the distrust between those in blue and those they have pledged to serve and protect.

“George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, when asked about waiting for the verdict to come in, responded: ‘We have faith. We’re going to get through this. After we get the verdict and we get this conviction, we’ll be able to breathe.’

“To George Floyd’s brother, his many supporters, and the millions of people here and around the world who marched in solidarity to demand accountability for this murder, justice has finally been delivered. It is time to take that breath.”

Ben Crump, attorney for family of George Floyd:

“Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state. We thank Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for their fierce dedication to justice for George. But it does not end here. We have not forgotten that the other three officers who played their own roles in the death of George Floyd must still be held accountable for their actions, as well.

Florida A&M Head Football Coach Willie Simmons:

Today’s verdict is one small step for blacks in America, but hopefully one huge step towards true equality in this country!!! #RIPGeorgeFloyd #JusticeServed #BlackLivesMatter #SayTheirNames — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) April 20, 2021

A Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty on all three counts - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

