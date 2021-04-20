New discoveries in GHSA’s investigation into Valdosta High football program

THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - The controversies and investigations continue for Valdosta High School’s football program.

An open records request WALB filed through the Georgia High School Association reveals the five players ruled ineligible for next season signed affidavits stating they were not recruited or influenced to transfer to Valdosta.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason told the GHSA in their investigation that no physical evidence was discovered to corroborate allegations of illegal recruiting.

However, the five players in question were all mentioned in the secret audio recording. In that recording, Head Coach Rush Propst discussed ways to recruit and influence their transfer, such as ways to get “funny money.”

In the investigation, GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines requested a “sworn statement from Rush Propst regarding the recordings and his explanation of his actions.”

As of April 2, that statement had not been sent.

The records request does not show the GHSA receiving a statement at a later date.

In Monday’s GHSA appeal hearing where the players’ parents testified for hours claiming they were not influenced in their decision to transfer, their appeal was unanimously rejected.

The penalties of a $7,500 fine for recruiting and lack of administrative control, suspension from 2021 championship events and more forfeitures of 2020 games still stand.

The school has since filed an appeal at the next level and a hearing date has not been set.

Propst was not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.