Advertisement

Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.

The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019.

The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off, causing a short circuit. Dealers will update the software, replace ignition coils and if necessary install a new front exhaust pipe.

The recall is to start May 28.

The suspension recall affects more than 408,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters.

Some rear stabilizer bar bolts can loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will tighten bolts and replace any missing ones starting May 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire at Paddock Club...
TPD responds to reports of gunfire at apartments, finds residences, cars with bullet holes early Sunday
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from April 19,...
Leon County Booking Report: April 19, 2021
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify human remains found in Thomas County.
Human remains found in Thomas County
Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed CS/HB 1 - Combating Public Disorder, which gives harsher...
‘Straight from the Communist regime playbook’: Commissioner Nikki Fried responds to signing of HB 1
Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial CS/HB 1, or Combating Public...
Gov. DeSantis signs HB 1 ‘anti riot’ bill

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
What’s Brewing? April 20, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: April 20, 2021
LIVE: Verdict reached in Derek Chauvin trial