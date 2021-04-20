Advertisement

Tallahassee police arrest man in connection to Circle K armed robbery

Brent Perry was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit theft.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a 48-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery at a Circle K on Crawfordville Road that happened on April 15.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a TPD officer was called to the Circle K Gas Station located at 3433 Crawfordville Road in reference to an armed robbery around 1:20 a.m.

The cashier told police while she was counting money from the register, a familiar voice said “give me the money,” the affidavit says. The cashier recognized the voice as a regular customer, Brent Perry, and she thought at first he was just being funny.

The affidavit says she looked up, and Perry was pointing a large black handgun at her and repeated the command. The cashier complied and offered the cash drawer to the suspect. Perry struggled to grab bills because he had socks over his hands, according to the affidavit.

He ran off with less than $50 and disappeared into the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park, the affidavit says.

An officer located Perry in the mobile home park and arrested him. He was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit theft.

