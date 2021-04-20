Advertisement

Venmo is into crypto, allowing users to buy Bitcoin, others

Venmo will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its app.
Venmo will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its app.(Source: Venmo, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Venmo will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its app, the company said Tuesday, the latest mainstream financial platform to wade into alternative currency like Bitcoin.

In addition to Bitcoin, Venmo has opened up the platform to Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash — generally considered to be among the mainstream of the digital currencies. Despite the social media proclaimed arrival of Doge Day Tuesday, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is not on the list to be cleared for trade on Venmo. Crypto buyers will be able to publish their purchases or sells on the Venmo’s social feed as well.

Bitcoin has attracted massive interest, particularly in the last 18 months. Its price has held steadily above $50,000, and the value of other cryptocurrencies has been on the rise.

The digital currency trading platform Coinbase went public earlier this month, giving the company a valuation over more than $80 billion. Companies like Tesla now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment on its cars.

Venmo will only allow users to buy, sell or hold crypto currencies. The company is not allowing its users to send these currencies as a form of payment between users yet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire at Paddock Club...
TPD responds to reports of gunfire at apartments, finds residences, cars with bullet holes early Sunday
Here is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from April 19,...
Leon County Booking Report: April 19, 2021
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify human remains found in Thomas County.
Human remains found in Thomas County
Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed CS/HB 1 - Combating Public Disorder, which gives harsher...
‘Straight from the Communist regime playbook’: Commissioner Nikki Fried responds to signing of HB 1
Monday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the controversial CS/HB 1, or Combating Public...
Gov. DeSantis signs HB 1 ‘anti riot’ bill

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks
cruise
The murky future of the U.S. cruise industry
Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Woman dies in Valdosta pedestrian accident
FILE - In this July 30, 2020 file photo, former President George W. Bush speaks during the...
Bush criticizes GOP isolationism, anti-immigration rhetoric