Woman dies in Valdosta pedestrian accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers and Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the 1200 block of North Saint Augustine Road on Saturday, April 17, to investigate after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

E911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid and the pedestrian was transported to a hospital in the area, where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time.

“Our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Scottie Johns.

