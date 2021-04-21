Body found in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says a person found a body in the 200 block of South Fry Street on Thursday, April 15.

According to VPD, officers and detectives were called to the area around 3:25 p.m. that day after someone called 911 and reported a person lying facedown in a ditch.

Officers approached the person, a 30-year-old man, and discovered he was dead, the press release says.

“At this time, detectives observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body,” VPD says.

VPD sent the body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“At this time the investigation is ongoing, pending the autopsy results,” VPD says.

