Advertisement

Commission finds former Gillum aide violated ethics code

Photo via Dustin Daniels
Photo via Dustin Daniels(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Andrew Gillum’s former chief of staff violated Florida’s code of ethics during the former mayor’s campaign for governor, according to the Florida Ethics Commission.

The commission says during a public session meeting, it considered an order from an administrative law judge for an ethics complaint filed against Dustin Daniels.

In its final action, the commission found Daniels violated the state’s ethics code by “misusing official resources as to a campaign-related mass email utilizing City equipment.”

The commission voted to increase the $250 civil penalty to $1,000, and it is also recommending a public censure and reprimand from the governor.

In Jan. 2019, the commission found probable cause that Daniels committed an ethics violation after a Tallahassee resident filed a complaint in 2018.

The complaint said a software system the Mayor’s Office bought in 2017 was an approved purchase of Daniels’ using $5,000 in taxpayer money.

NGP VAN, the software in question, was mainly used to send emails about city events to various distribution lists; however, at least four emails sent using the software were about Gillum’s political campaign for governor.

An investigation found Daniels and another city staffer were the ones in charge of sending all emails on the software.

Daniels was the runner-up in Tallahassee’s 2018 Mayoral Race, narrowly losing to current Mayor John Dailey.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Brent Perry was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit...
Tallahassee police arrest man in connection to Circle K armed robbery
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify human remains found in Thomas County.
Human remains found in Thomas County

Latest News

A black bear dug through a trashcan and scattered litter in a Tallahassee neighborhood Monday...
Black bear raids trash in Quincy neighborhood, FWC gives advice to avoid conflicts
Noah Palmer, Dylan Wolfe
Family files lawsuit after troopers say brothers were hit by car while walking to school bus
Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Body found in Valdosta
City of Thomasville awarded $2M grant