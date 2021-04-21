DOH Leon moving vaccination clinic to Tucker Center in May

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County is moving its vaccination clinic indoors, to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, on May 3.

Existing appointments will be honored at the new clinic.

DOH Leon says it decided to move the vaccination clinic indoors because of increasing seasonal temperatures, humidity and thunderstorms.

“We know that through May and the summer months, the weather will be getting too warm for our staff, volunteers, and partners to be safely outside while our patients are in their cars,” says DOH Health Officer Claudia Blackburn.

FSU will still host its own vaccination clinics separately at the site during certain days to serve the campus population.

“We feel really fortunate to have access to this space and look forward to this expanded partnership with FSU,” Blackburn says. “We applaud the University for stepping up and playing such critical roles in addressing this public health emergency.”

At its drive-thru site on Municipal Way, DOH Leon administered more than 26,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines successfully dating back to Dec. 2020.

The Civic Center site will vaccine eligible people who have signed up for an appointment through the State of Florida website or who have called 866-200-3856.

