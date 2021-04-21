Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal crash in the 3300 block of Mission Road.

TPD says the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. One passenger in the two-vehicle crash, a woman, died from her injuries, and a second passenger, a child, was seriously injured, according to TPD.

“Next of kin has been notified,” TPD wrote in a tweet sent Wednesday morning.

If you have any information for police, TPD asks that you call 850-891-4200. You may stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

