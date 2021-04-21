Advertisement

Unemployment boost up in the air

By Jake Stofan
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The Florida House has approved legislation that would revamp and improve the state’s unemployment system, but the two chambers are still far apart on increasing benefits for the unemployed.

The issue will be hotly debated in the days ahead.

The House’s unemployment reform bill focuses only on improving the efficiency and capacity of the failed state’s unemployment system.

“So right, wrong or indifferent, the amount and the duration of benefits is not what this very good infrastructure bill is about. This bill fixes a broken system,” said House sponsor Representative Chip LaMarca.

Democrats had hoped it would go further.

“Our benefits are too low. You can’t get them for long enough,” said Representative Omari Hardy.

Florida’s unemployment benefits rank among the lowest in the nation, with only three state’s offering a smaller maximum weekly payment.

Across the Capitol, the Senate is pushing a proposal to increase max weekly benefits from $275 to $375.

They also want to add two additional weeks of payments for recipients.

“Well the last time we addressed this issue was probably 20 years ago and since then we’ve seen the cost of homes and the cost of living and the cost of really everything rise,” said Representative Jason Brodeur.

Negotiations between the two chambers are still ongoing, but the House sponsor told us his legislation and increasing benefits are two separate issues.

“I think there’s a fair amount of folks I can speak for, a fair amount of Republicans that have talked about it and if it comes over here I’m sure we’ll have that conversation. This just was not the vehicle for it,” said LaMarca.

The Senate sponsor is hopeful a deal can be worked out, even if it doesn’t go as far as he would like.

“That’s either the amount of money you get or the length of time that you get it and there’s some real discussion going on about what those calculations look like, how you do them and what is fair,” said Brodeur.

Even if the chambers come to an agreement on benefits, the governor has said he doesn’t support the idea and would rather focus on getting Floridians back to work.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
Brent Perry was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit...
Tallahassee police arrest man in connection to Circle K armed robbery
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify human remains found in Thomas County.
Human remains found in Thomas County

Latest News

Retiring Florida State University President John Thrasher was honored Wednesday by the Florida...
FSU President Thrasher honored by Florida Legislature
Making personal care attendants permanent
Photo via Dustin Daniels
Commission finds former Gillum aide violated ethics code
Controversial election bill to be watered down on Senate floor