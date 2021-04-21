Advertisement

“We won this one!”: Tallahassee activists celebrate Chauvin verdict

Activist Regina Joseph celebrates the Chauvin verdict at Cascades Park Tuesday evening.
Activist Regina Joseph celebrates the Chauvin verdict at Cascades Park Tuesday evening.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a far cry from the massive marches Tallahassee saw in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death last June. But the group that gathered at Cascades Park Tuesday night carried with them a different tone. They were celebrating.

“We won this one!,” cried Regina Joseph, the vocal leader of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee.

“Don’t let them tell you protesting doesn’t do anything, because it does!,” she said.

The verdict resonated with the crowd, including Razi Rwito, who was a common sight at all of 2020′s Tallahassee marches.

“Today just spoke beyond what words could ever describe,” she said.

Others, like Tallahassee resident Emily Williams, showed up for a casual walk in the park- only to be swept up in the activism.

“We want to celebrate with them because this is a victory for the Floyd family and for Black people as a whole,” she said.

But the group said the verdict didn’t bring George Floyd back, and there’s a lot left to be done.

“This is just the beginning,” Rwito said.

