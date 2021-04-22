10-digit dialing requirement to affect 850 area code next month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10 digits for your call to go through starting next month.

The Big Bend will soon be an “area code overlay” area, with the addition of a new area code coming this summer to the Florida Panhandle.

Beginning May 22, 2021, anyone trying to reach a number with an 850 area code will be required to dial the area code on all calls, including calls within the area code. This includes any numbers that may be pre-saved into your phone or other services that currently only use seven digits.

Starting June 22 of this year, new telephone numbers in the area will be issued a new area code: 448, announced in late 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.