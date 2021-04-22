Advertisement

10-digit dialing requirement to affect 850 area code next month

If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10...
If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10 digits for your call to go through starting next month.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you are trying to call a phone number with an 850 area code, you’ll need to dial all 10 digits for your call to go through starting next month.

The Big Bend will soon be an “area code overlay” area, with the addition of a new area code coming this summer to the Florida Panhandle.

Beginning May 22, 2021, anyone trying to reach a number with an 850 area code will be required to dial the area code on all calls, including calls within the area code. This includes any numbers that may be pre-saved into your phone or other services that currently only use seven digits.

Starting June 22 of this year, new telephone numbers in the area will be issued a new area code: 448, announced in late 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
Deadly crash on I-10
UPDATE: 2 passengers dead, 2 seriously injured in I-10 crash
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court
Noah Palmer, Dylan Wolfe
Family files lawsuit after troopers say brothers were hit by car while walking to school bus
A black bear dug through a trashcan and scattered litter in a Quincy neighborhood Monday night,...
Black bear raids trash in Quincy neighborhood, FWC gives advice to avoid conflicts

Latest News

Deadly crash on I-10
UPDATE: 2 passengers dead, 2 seriously injured in I-10 crash
Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational pot amendment
State rests its case in Koikos trial, defense calls witnesses
Sheriff Paulk said it started at Peaches on Bemiss Road, then spilled over into the parking lot...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting outside of Valdosta club turns himself in