Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help locating missing man

According to CCSO, Jearld Edwin Shiver, 62, was last seen on April 17 at 2:45 p.m. when he...
According to CCSO, Jearld Edwin Shiver, 62, was last seen on April 17 at 2:45 p.m. when he walked away from Capital Regional Medical Center.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

According to CCSO, Jearld Edwin Shiver, 62, was last seen on April 17 at 2:45 p.m. when he walked away from Capital Regional Medical Center.

Shiver is described as a white man who is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is missing most of his teeth, has hazel eyes, blonde hair, a burn scar on his foot and surgery scars on his stomach.

Shiver is described as a white man who is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is...
Shiver is described as a white man who is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is missing most of his teeth, has hazel eyes, blonde hair, a burn scar on his foot and surgery scars on his stomach.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue shirt and flip flops.

If you have any information regarding Shiver’s whereabouts, CCSO is asking that you contact the agency at 850-674-5049 or 850-673-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

