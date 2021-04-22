Advertisement

City of Tallahassee launches mental health crisis team

Every day the Consolidated Dispatch Agency receives calls for mental health emergencies. Now a new team in Tallahassee is there to respond.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Every day the Consolidated Dispatch Agency receives calls for mental health emergencies. Now a new team in Tallahassee is there to respond.

Last fall the Tallahassee City Commission voted to create a new mental health crisis team. It’s called the Tallahassee Emergency Assistance Management Unit.

TEAM officially launched on March 19. Within one hour of its activation they received their first call.

The three member unit is comprised of a TFD paramedic, a licensed mental health professional and a Crisis Intervention Team officer with TPD.

The program is designed to offer more support for individuals going through a mental health crisis.

On Wednesday the city held a press conference to announce the program launch.

“At the end of the day it’s about taking care of our neighbors, our families, and the citizens of Tallahassee,” said Mayor John Dailey. “By creating the TEAM we are doing that and moving our community forward.”

Program leaders say CDA receives about 2,300 calls for mental health emergencies every year.

When they receive a call, dispatch can assess if it qualifies as a non-violent mental health crisis.

If so, they can deploy the TEAM. The unit can then provide services like on site counseling, or provide transportation to a mental health facility, like the Apalachee Center.

“There are those who are better trained to deal with mental health issues, and that many of the calls that we go to don’t require law enforcement there,” said Chief Lawrence Revell. “This unit was put together to deal with these situations.”

CEO Dr. Jay Reeves says for many of these calls, the individuals are going through traumatic, difficult times. Having responders trained to deal with mental health crisis can help ease anxieties.

“That can have the impact of helping to deescalate the emotional intensity of the episode, which helps move us forward towards someone accepting help and being able to help get them back on the right track,” Reeves said.

This TEAM is the first one of the program. The city hopes to expand to have more TEAMS operating 24/7, as well as partner with more human services programs.

