Coast Guard offloads more than 2 tons of seized cocaine in Miami Beach

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa offloaded more than two tons of cocaine at the Miami...
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa offloaded more than two tons of cocaine at the Miami Beach base on Tuesday.(U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)
By CBSMiami
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa offloaded more than two tons of cocaine at the Miami Beach base on Tuesday.

The 5,500 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $94.6 million, was seized from a low profile vessel off the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia.

A maritime patrol flight spotted the vessel on April 9, and a law enforcement team from the cutter detained three suspects and discovered 87 bales of cocaine.

“This event is the perfect example of numerous key partners unifying our efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations who look to exploit the maritime environment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Seventh District public affairs officer, is a statement.

The vessel was destroyed as a hazard to navigation.

The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command’s enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, and High Intensity Drug Trafficking.

