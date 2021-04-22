Advertisement

Denise Williams murder case heading to Florida Supreme Court

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State of Florida is now appealing the Denise Williams case to the Florida Supreme Court, trying to reinstate her murder conviction.

An appeal filed Wednesday afternoon claims the First District Court of Appeals got it wrong in overturning Williams’ murder conviction last year.

Williams was found guilty in December 2018 of conspiracy and murder in the death of her husband Mike Williams. She was sentenced to life in prison for murder and 30 years for conspiracy.

Mike Williams disappeared in December 2000 on a duck hunting trip with his friend Brian Winchester.  Winchester later confessed to conspiring with Denise Williams to kill him and make it look like an accident, so the two could be together and collect on his life insurance policies.

The Attorney General filed an appeal this week claiming the First DCA decision conflicts with other court decisions and precedents and says the DCA made a mistake in deciding there was not enough evidence to convict Denise Williams of murder.

“The First District Court of Appeals acknowledged that there was evidence of mutual planning and an agreement to commit murder but reversed because, in its view, Winchester did the majority of the planning and work,” the state wrote in its appeal. “That is blatant reweighing of the evidence.”

The State of Florida is seeking a “discretionary review” of the Williams decision, asking the Florida Supreme Court to overturn the appeals court decision in the Williams case and resolve conflicting court decisions on Florida’s law that distinguishes between accessory to murder and principal to murder charges.

This is a developing story. WCTV is trying to reach prosecutors, Denise Williams’ attorney and Mike Williams’ family for comment.

