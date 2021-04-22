Advertisement

Gummy vitamins recalled for possible metallic mesh

The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber...
The recalled Vitafusion products from Church & Dwight include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Church & Dwight is recalling certain gummy vitamins after two reports of customers finding metallic mesh in the products.

The items were manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

They were sold online and in stores between November and April.

The recalled Vitafusion products include Kids Melatonin, Melatonin, Fiber Well, SleepWell and MultiVites.

Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

A list of that identifying information is on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Brent Perry was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit...
Tallahassee police arrest man in connection to Circle K armed robbery
Noah Palmer, Dylan Wolfe
Family files lawsuit after troopers say brothers were hit by car while walking to school bus
Leon County Booking Report: April 21, 2021

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
LIVE: Biden opens global summit on climate
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden to join NATO leaders at June 14 summit in Brussels
LIVE: Virtual climate summit