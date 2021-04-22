Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: April 22, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from April 21, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Brent Perry was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit...
Tallahassee police arrest man in connection to Circle K armed robbery
Noah Palmer, Dylan Wolfe
Family files lawsuit after troopers say brothers were hit by car while walking to school bus
Leon County Booking Report: April 21, 2021

Latest News

Denise Williams murder case heading to Florida Supreme Court
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
Prosecution moves to keep Daniel Baker from subpoenaing top law enforcement brass
Leon County Booking Report: April 21, 2021
Brent Perry was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit...
Tallahassee police arrest man in connection to Circle K armed robbery