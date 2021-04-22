Advertisement

Man indicted, accused of killing Rickards student on 18th birthday

A Leon County grand jury indicted Mario Sailor on first degree murder charges Thursday.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury indicted Mario Sailor on first degree murder charges Thursday.

He’s accused of robbing and killing Jalen Jones near a gas station on Woodville Highway back on January 26th.

Jones - a Rickards high school student - was killed on his 18th birthday. His family told us he had gone to the gas station to apply for a job.

