Man indicted in I-10 rest stop murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and trying to hide his body at an I-10 rest stop was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

Papa-Assane Rue is accused of killing Antrea Lavoris Lennon back on March 29th.

He was spotted on Capital Circle NW soon after fleeing the rest stop near the Leon-Gadsden County line.

Lennon was found stabbed to death there near his crashed car. His body had been covered with floor mats.

Rue was indicted Thursday on charges of first degree murder, abusing a body, tampering with evidence and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

