MCSO asking public for help identifying people seen trespassing, trying to enter cars

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people who it...
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people who it says trespassed onto someone’s property and attempted to enter two vehicles.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people who it says trespassed onto someone’s property and attempted to enter two vehicles.

The Office posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page showing the two people trying to enter a truck and a mid-sized vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of either person, MCSO is asking that you contact Lt. Boatwright at 850-253-3314.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

