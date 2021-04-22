MCSO asking public for help identifying people seen trespassing, trying to enter cars

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people who it says trespassed onto someone’s property and attempted to enter two vehicles.

The Office posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page showing the two people trying to enter a truck and a mid-sized vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of either person, MCSO is asking that you contact Lt. Boatwright at 850-253-3314.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

