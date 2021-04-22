MCSO asking public for help identifying people seen trespassing, trying to enter cars
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people who it says trespassed onto someone’s property and attempted to enter two vehicles.
The Office posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page showing the two people trying to enter a truck and a mid-sized vehicle.
If you have any information about this incident or the identity of either person, MCSO is asking that you contact Lt. Boatwright at 850-253-3314.
You can watch the surveillance video below.
